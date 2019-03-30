Climb the tallest building in Texas to fight childhood cancer

The tallest building in Texas is playing a big part in the fight against childhood cancer.
On Saturday, March 30, the annual Lemon Climb was held at JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston. Participants stair climbed the tower, which is three and a half football fields tall, in order to raise money for a good cause. Proceeds go to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a non-profit that raises money for pediatric cancer research.
ABC13 & You caught up with one of the event's ambassador families to learn more about their son's battle with cancer.
