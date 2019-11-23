Community & Events

Clear Lake mansion demolished after years as area landmark

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- After decades as an area landmark, the historic West Mansion is being demolished.

The beloved historic property on East Nasa Parkway, which was once a recorded Texas Historic Landmark, is owned by Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon, and was once the home of his Dream luxury clothing line.

Olajuwon made renovations to the mansion back in 2013, but it appears the store never took off.

Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner issued a statement saying the property's historical designation lapsed back in 2014, and because of this, the city had to grant the demolition permit.

