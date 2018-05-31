SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

City Hall invites supporters to sign banner for Santa Fe

EMBED </>More Videos

City Hall invites supporters to sign banner for Santa Fe (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houstonians can sign a banner for victims of the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting at Houston City Hall.

Gallery Furniture and Interfaith Ministries have come together for the project.

Both organizations are inviting the public to write messages of support, comfort and strength for the Santa Fe community.

It's on the first floor of the Rotunda. Those who are interested have until June 11 to sign the banner.

Ten people were killed and 13 others were injured in the shooting on May 18.
