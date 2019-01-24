COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --Actor Chuck Norris to host a 5K run and everyone is supposed to dress like the action star.
He's hoping everyone will dress up like himself in order to set a world record for most people in one place to be dressed as Chuck Norris.
The actor is hosting the 5K race in College Station May 4.
Race registration, which starts at $30, includes a Chuck Norris-style T-shirt, a fake beard and a sweet belt buckle.
Attendees are encouraged to channel their inner Chuck Norris by supplementing the outfit.
The race is family friendly, but dogs are not allowed.
The actor will be waiting at the finish line to greet runners with an authentic Chuck Norris high five.
After the 5K, runners are urged to stick around and hang out to enjoy a few of Chuck's favorite foods and some local brews.
Music, face painting, and bounce houses will be available for kids
Don't forget about the costume contest! Prizes go to the contestants with the best Chuck Norris costume.
To register and for more information, visit Chucknorris5k.com.