Chuck E. Cheese's unveils new modern-style store in Houston

Chuck E. Cheese's unveils new modern-style design coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't love cheesy pizza, games and a dance floor?

Well, there's a new Chuck E. Cheese's opening in Houston this week.

The new store will provide more of a modern experience for customers, which includes a light-up dance floor, live shows, birthday shows and a fresh game room.

Guest are welcomed to visit the new store on Thursday, Sept 27. for cake and a chance to win a free birthday party package.

The Chuck E. Cheese's will be located at 146 FM 1960 Rd. from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
