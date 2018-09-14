COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Children's Museum of Houston now certified as an autism center

EMBED </>More Videos

Children's Museum of Houston now certified as an autism center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Children's Museum of Houston is now being recognized as a Certified Autism Center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

According to the Children's Museum, the recognition means they will continue to demonstrate a commitment to ongoing training and better serve individuals on the autism spectrum.

The museum will now host "sensory friendly" days, as well as, "explore abilities" days for guests.

Modifications on the days will include:

  • Light and sound reduction

  • Smaller crowds

  • Quiet areas

  • Ear defenders available for loan

  • Onsite experts

  • Special activities

  • Ability for visitors to bring in their own food


The upcoming dates:
  • Sept. 24, 2018: Explore Abilities Day

  • Oct. 15, 2018: Sensory Friendly Day

  • Dec. 10, 2018: Sensory Friendly Day

  • Feb. 18, 2019: Sensory Friendly Day

  • April 1, 2019: Sensory Friendly Day
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsautismmuseumschildrenfun stuffHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Enjoy music on the Bayou or family fun day in the park
Texas' largest Dia de los Muertos festival gets bigger
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping Netflix special in Houston
Spring ISD breaks ground on new 8,000-seat stadium
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Disaster declaration issued for SE Texas, including Houston
Constant rainfall flooding streets again in Galveston
Hurricane Florence claims lives of 3, including a mother and baby
WATCH LIVE: 1st storm-related death reported in Hurricane Florence
North Carolina TV station evacuates because of rising water
'I'm not cut;' Storm debris hits ABC13 Ted Oberg during live shot
Ted Oberg reports in the center of Hurricane Florence
People trapped on roofs and in attics as Florence batters NC
Show More
Man allegedly caught exposing himself to girl at Family Dollar
Man charged with killing 16-year-old in north Houston
Panda Path employees cleared in investigation
Beyonce's protegees Chloe x Halle visit ABC13
1 person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Sugar Land
More News