Children's Museum of Houston now certified as an autism center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Children's Museum of Houston is now being recognized as a Certified Autism Center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.
According to the Children's Museum, the recognition means they will continue to demonstrate a commitment to ongoing training and better serve individuals on the autism spectrum.
The museum will now host "sensory friendly" days, as well as, "explore abilities" days for guests.
Modifications on the days will include:
- Light and sound reduction
- Smaller crowds
- Quiet areas
- Ear defenders available for loan
- Onsite experts
- Special activities
- Ability for visitors to bring in their own food
The upcoming dates:
- Sept. 24, 2018: Explore Abilities Day
- Oct. 15, 2018: Sensory Friendly Day
- Dec. 10, 2018: Sensory Friendly Day
- Feb. 18, 2019: Sensory Friendly Day
- April 1, 2019: Sensory Friendly Day