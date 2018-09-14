Children's Museum of Houston now certified as an autism center

Light and sound reduction



Smaller crowds



Quiet areas



Ear defenders available for loan



Onsite experts



Special activities



Ability for visitors to bring in their own food

Sept. 24, 2018: Explore Abilities Day



Oct. 15, 2018: Sensory Friendly Day



Dec. 10, 2018: Sensory Friendly Day



Feb. 18, 2019: Sensory Friendly Day



April 1, 2019: Sensory Friendly Day

The Children's Museum of Houston is now being recognized as a Certified Autism Center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.According to the Children's Museum, the recognition means they will continue to demonstrate a commitment to ongoing training and better serve individuals on the autism spectrum.The museum will now host "sensory friendly" days, as well as, "explore abilities" days for guests.