chevron houston marathon

Chevron Houston Marathon's official poster created by runner

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- April Murphy loves two things: art and running.

So when the Houston Marathon Committee asked Murphy to create this year's official race poster, she sprinted at the opportunity!

As ABC13 continues its week of stories leading up to Sunday's Chevron Houston Marathon, watch the video above to see how Murphy's work is proof that two passions can go hand-in-hand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonartchevron houston marathonjoggingrunningdistance runningmarathonspainting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
15 go-to spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon
Cancer survivor running Houston Marathon for 17th time
Dozens of streets to close for Chevron Houston Marathon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows barefoot child break into smoke shop
Man accused of 'continuously' sexually assaulting child
TSU president's leave linked to 3-month investigation
Funeral set for Bellaire HS shooting victim
Bellaire HS shooting suspect ordered to stay in custody for now
Dreary and damp today, more widespread fog overnight
What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon
Show More
15 go-to spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
Dozens of streets to close for Chevron Houston Marathon
Houston jeweler giving away free 2-ct. engagement ring
Winning sleep routine? Simone Biles doesn't hit 'snooze'
Deer Park boy invites Astros' Alex Bregman to birthday party
More TOP STORIES News