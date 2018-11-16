HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, November 16
2018 Winter Art Market
Winter Street Studios
11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Gust
Discovery Green
Time Varies
Boot Camp in the Plaza
2711 Plaza Drive
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
I Am King: Michael Jackson Experience
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.
Frostival
Discovery Green
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 17
Flea By Night
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Holidays in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Center
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Young Audiences of Houston
Levy Park
1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 18
Friendswood Art in the Park
1100 S Friendswood Dr
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.