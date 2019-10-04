free stuff friday

Check out some new art or explore Houston's bayous with these FREE events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, October 4

Children's Story Hour
Hermann Park
10 a.m.

40th Annual Festival Chicano
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7 p.m.

14th Annual Houston Heights Bicycle Rally and Scavenger Hunt
1802 Heights Blvd
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Shape of Things
Discovery Green
6 a.m.

Saturday, October 5

First Saturday Arts Market
Historic Houston Heights
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.

Pearland Art and Crafts
Pavilion at Pearland Town Center
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Homestead Open House
Jesse H. Jones Park and Nature Center
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Korean Festival
Discovery Green
10 a.m.

Sunday, October 6

Chimney Rock Market
Chimney Rock Plaza
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

1000 Lights of Peace
Miller Outdoor Theatre
6 p.m.

Bayou Bikers
Market Square Park
8 a.m.

Tuesday, October 8

Body by Broadway
Market Square Park
6:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 10

CPR Class
Discovery Green
3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

