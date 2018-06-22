ABC13 & YOU

'Chauncy Glover Project' turns lives around

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC 13 anchor Chauncy Glover started a hands-on mentoring program after watching a teenager die in the street. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
Helping young men in HISD find a better future - that's the goal behind the Chauncy Glover Project.

ABC 13 anchor Chauncy Glover founded the mentoring program for inner city minority boys. Glover first started the organization while working as a news reporter in Detroit, after he watched a teenager die in the street. The Chauncy Glover Project is now in its second year here in Houston.

On Friday, June 22, the young men of the Chauncy Glover Project will take the stage at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts for their annual black tie gala. This year, the gala is entitled "There is a KING in ME!" For more information, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHISDABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Heartbeat Music: a Priceless Gift for Families at Texas Children's Hospital
Three Siblings Become Doctors
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Saving an Endangered Species Through Salsa
Man on a mission to empower kids, strengthen Alief community
More ABC13 & You
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Show More
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More News