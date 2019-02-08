COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Houston this weekend for FREE

Here are some free things you can do with your family this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, February 8
Lunar New Year
La Centerra
7 p.m.

Free Movie Night
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.

Saturday, February 9
Love Your Pet
Sawyer Yards
7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Gymnastics Show
Discovery Green
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 10
Sunday Drum Jam
Levy Park
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

2019 Houston Family Camp Fair
Memorial City Mall
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Katy Asiatown Lunar New Year Lion Dance
23119 Colonial Parkway
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Social Dog Walk
8th Wonder Brewery
12 p.m.

Haz Tu Propio Reguilete!
Discovery Green
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Adopt A Pet Day
The Lawn at Memorial City
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
