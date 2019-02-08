Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!La Centerra7 p.m.The Square at Memorial City7 p.m.Sawyer Yards7 a.m. - 5 p.m.Discovery Green1 p.m. - 3 p.m.Levy Park10 a.m. - 5 p.m.Memorial City Mall10 a.m. - 4 p.m.23119 Colonial Parkway11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.8th Wonder Brewery12 p.m.Discovery Green2 p.m. - 4 p.m.The Lawn at Memorial City12 p.m. - 3 p.m.