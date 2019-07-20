free stuff friday

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with these FREE events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, July 19

Parachute Play Time
800 Town & Country Blvd
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Celebration
Kemah Boardwalk
5 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Seussical the Musical
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.

Sugar Land Sing-A-Long
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Apollo 11: Looking Back to Move Forward
Lunar and Planetary Institute
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

A Giant Leap - Houston Celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Out of This World Apollo 11 Anniversary Celebration: NASA Movie
Pleasure Pier
8 p.m.

Moon Landing Celebration
Woodlands Waterway Square
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Astros in the Square
303 Memorial City Way
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Patio Party at Twistee Treats
8880 Bellaire Blvd
4 p.m.

Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Out of This World Apollo 11 Anniversary Celebration: Movie at Sunset
Pleasure Pier
8 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfreebie fridayfree stuff fridayfree stufffun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE STUFF FRIDAY
Transform your weekend with these FREE events this weekend
Best FREE things to do in Houston this weekend
Fourth of July weekend free stuff events
Movies and yoga happening for FREE this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News