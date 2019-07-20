HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, July 19
Parachute Play Time
800 Town & Country Blvd
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Tai Chi
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Celebration
Kemah Boardwalk
5 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Seussical the Musical
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.
Sugar Land Sing-A-Long
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Apollo 11: Looking Back to Move Forward
Lunar and Planetary Institute
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
A Giant Leap - Houston Celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Out of This World Apollo 11 Anniversary Celebration: NASA Movie
Pleasure Pier
8 p.m.
Moon Landing Celebration
Woodlands Waterway Square
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
Astros in the Square
303 Memorial City Way
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Patio Party at Twistee Treats
8880 Bellaire Blvd
4 p.m.
Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Out of This World Apollo 11 Anniversary Celebration: Movie at Sunset
Pleasure Pier
8 p.m.
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with these FREE events
FREE STUFF FRIDAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News