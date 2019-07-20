Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with these FREE events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!800 Town & Country Blvd10 a.m. - 12 p.m.Discovery Green9 a.m. - 10 a.m.Kemah Boardwalk5 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre8:15 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Discovery Green9 a.m. - 10 a.m.Lunar and Planetary Institute1 p.m. - 4 p.m.Discovery Green6 p.m. - 10 p.m.Pleasure Pier8 p.m.Woodlands Waterway Square8 p.m. - 10 p.m.303 Memorial City Way1 p.m. - 4 p.m.8880 Bellaire Blvd4 p.m.Discovery Green3 p.m. - 5 p.m.Pleasure Pier8 p.m.