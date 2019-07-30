community

Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with these deals

Today is National Cheesecake Day!!

It's a day when the country celebrates a sweet treat that is super cheesy.

This simple dessert has several variations including the New York style, the Philadelphia style, and even a Chicago style.

But, it was the Greek style that started it all.

According to the National Day Calendar, an ancient Greek physician wrote a book on the art of making cheesecakes thousands of years ago.

And some restaurants today are even giving out deals on cheesecake to honor the special day today.

Cheesecake Factory restaurants will have half-price cheesecake all day long, but there is a limit of one slice per person at 50-percent off.



Also, all customers dining at Texas de Brazil restaurants today can get a free slice of cheesecake to celebrate the day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfooddessertscommunitycheesecake
COMMUNITY
SPONSORED: YMCA Operation Backpack
Nudist resort worried about new neighbors moving in
Controversy over plans for 'straight pride parade' in California
Families in need can get free diapers in Houston this Saturday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old and 8-year-old flown by Life Flight after I-10 crash
Man finds human skull, crucifix, machete in woods in Clear Lake
Sheriff's deputy turned TV actor charged in wife's murder
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Houston Zoo offering discount with 'Lion King' ticket
Only 10 Harvey victims get repairs in Houston funding program
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Show More
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
THE 60: Teacher finds 2.12-carat diamond in Arkansas state park
Men's haircuts to keep you cool and stylish this summer
Woman found dead in west Houston parking lot
Man wrongfully accused of killing Jazmine Barnes kills himself
More TOP STORIES News