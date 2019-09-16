Community & Events

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these events happening in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're commemorating the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans for Hispanic Heritage Month with tons of events happening around Houston for you and your family to enjoy.

Hispanic Heritage Month Happy Hour
Berry Hill
Sept. 17
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Corn Husk Dolls - Hispanic Heritage Month
Sept. 19
Aldine Branch Library
5 p.m.

Researching our Hispanic Heritage
Sept. 19
Clayton Library Center for Genealogical
12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Viva Latin America
Oct. 19
Jones Hall
12 p.m.

Con Sabor A Venezuela
Sept. 16 - Oct. 25
333 S. Jensen Dr.

40th annual Festival Chicano
Oct. 3 - 5
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos
Nov. 1 - 2
241 W 19th St.
