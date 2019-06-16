Celebrate Father's Day with a free concert and more this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Sunday, June 16
Father's Day Concert
Levy Park
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Fit Family Fun
3452 Fellows Rd
12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Father's Day Car Show and Concert at Traders Village This event is free to attend, but parking is $4.
9am to 5pm.
Father's Day at Bayou Bend. Fathers and grandfathers receive complimentary admission.
1pm to 5pm.
