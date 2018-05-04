Whether you're down to celebrate this weekend with upscale tequila drinks or you're more keen on a bit of bourbon in your mint julep, we've got you covered with plenty of Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo events in Houston.Join the fun at FM Kitchen's "Cinco de Derby" celebration. The bar will be serving up Kentucky hot brown breakfast tacos and $5 tequila juleps.The courtyard bar will be serving two different kinds mint juleps and southern dishes with plenty of spice. Also, if you wear a derby-style hat you will receive a complimentary "what's in your shaker" cocktail.Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with $5 margaritas, $5 mint juleps and crawfish for $7.95 a pound.This is always a Cinco de Mayo hot spot. This year, the restaurant will serve up the ultimate party with a mariachi band, DJ and their famous blue margaritas.This Houston hot spot will host their signature "Clicquot de Mayo" party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, Veuve Clicquot will be available for $55, and complimentary Vietnamese ceviche will be served. The patio will also be decorated in festive yellow Veuve decor, and the wine-maker will be on site signing bottles of Veuve for guests to purchase and drink.There's a festival under the big top in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be DJ's, drink specials and Mexican street food.Join the party at Fusion Taco with a live DJ from 4 p.m. to close, $3 tacos, margarita specials, piñata raffles and Ambhar tequila tasting.Grab the family and eat something delicious and sweet with the bakery's custom Cinco de Mayo treats.