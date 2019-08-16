Car lovers unite for this free Porsche festival this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!Miller Outdoor Theatre8 p.m.Station Theater9:30 p.m.1320 W. 34th Street6 p.m. - 12 a.m.East Beach, 1923 Boddeker, Galveston, Texas10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.The event is free, but parking will be $15.Lake Houston Wilderness Park2 p.m.7979 Eldridge10 a.m. - 5 p.m.510 Texas St12:30 p.m.1002 Avenida de las Americas5 p.m.The Square at Memorial City8 p.m.Milstead Auto - Hawthorne locationAll day