HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, August 23
Formosa Circus Art
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.
Dark Matter: Late-Night Comedy
Station Theater
9:30 p.m.
Janmasht Ami
1320 W. 34th Street
6 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Saturday, August 24
AIA Sandcastle Competition
East Beach, 1923 Boddeker, Galveston, Texas
10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The event is free, but parking will be $15.
Snake Class
Lake Houston Wilderness Park
2 p.m.
Sunday, August 25
Texas All-Star Wrestling
7979 Eldridge
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Newsies at AMC Houston 8
510 Texas St
12:30 p.m.
2019 Porsche Festival
1002 Avenida de las Americas
5 p.m.
Friday, August 30
Video Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
8 p.m.
Free Car Inspection
Milstead Auto - Hawthorne location
All day
Celebrate your birthday with freebies all month long
Astros game giveaways for fans
Chelsey Hernandez helps you Stretch Your Dollar every day
Car lovers unite for this free Porsche festival this weekend
