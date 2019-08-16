free stuff friday

Car lovers unite for this free Porsche festival this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, August 23

Formosa Circus Art
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.

Dark Matter: Late-Night Comedy
Station Theater
9:30 p.m.

Janmasht Ami
1320 W. 34th Street
6 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Saturday, August 24

AIA Sandcastle Competition
East Beach, 1923 Boddeker, Galveston, Texas
10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The event is free, but parking will be $15.

Snake Class
Lake Houston Wilderness Park
2 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Texas All-Star Wrestling
7979 Eldridge
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Newsies at AMC Houston 8
510 Texas St
12:30 p.m.

2019 Porsche Festival
1002 Avenida de las Americas
5 p.m.

Friday, August 30

Video Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
8 p.m.

Free Car Inspection
Milstead Auto - Hawthorne location
All day

