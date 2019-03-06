Community & Events

Candle light vigil held for New Caney teen killed in hit-and-run

Family and friends hold candle light vigil held for New Caney teen killed in hit-and-run.

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- No one expects a young life to ever be cut so short, especially in a tragic way.

Joshua Givens, 17, died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend.

On Tuesday, there was not a dry eye as family and friends held a candlelight vigil in his honor.

Family and friends say Joshua was "amazing," that he made everybody feel special when you hung out with him. Those who loved him said Joshua leaves behind special memories.

RELATED: Suspect charged in hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old in New Caney
Investigators say the suspect may have been going the wrong way when he struck the teen, but kept driving.



Logan Foster, 23, is the suspected driver of the vehicle that killed Joshua. Investigators say he left the scene after the accident, then turned himself in hours later.

Foster is now charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Related topics:
community & eventshoustonnew caneyvigilteen killedhit and run accident
