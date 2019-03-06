Candle light vigil held for New Caney teen killed in hit-and-run

Joshua Givens, 17, died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend.
On Tuesday, there was not a dry eye as family and friends held a candlelight vigil in his honor.
Family and friends say Joshua was "amazing," that he made everybody feel special when you hung out with him. Those who loved him said Joshua leaves behind special memories.
Logan Foster, 23, is the suspected driver of the vehicle that killed Joshua. Investigators say he left the scene after the accident, then turned himself in hours later.
Foster is now charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.
