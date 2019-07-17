Community & Events

Houston breast cancer survivors decorating bras for a beautiful cause

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They call them bras for a beautiful cause.

Breast cancer survivors from across the city of Houston are putting their imaginations to work decorating bras.

RELATED: Salon gives makeovers to breast cancer survivors

The art will be displayed and possibly worn at the upcoming Beauty Beyond Breast Cancer fashion show and luncheon on Oct. 6.

You can find out more about the event at www.BeautyBeyondBC.org.

SEE ALSO: Houston woman leads national breast cancer organization
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonbreast cancerarttexas newsfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News