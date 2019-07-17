Houston breast cancer survivors decorating bras for a beautiful cause

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They call them bras for a beautiful cause.
Breast cancer survivors from across the city of Houston are putting their imaginations to work decorating bras.
The art will be displayed and possibly worn at the upcoming Beauty Beyond Breast Cancer fashion show and luncheon on Oct. 6.
You can find out more about the event at www.BeautyBeyondBC.org.
