Blue soccer fields in EaDo are the only ones in the nation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HTX Sports Creek in EaDo is the only place in the country with, believe it or not, blue soccer fields!It's fun for all ages and pet friendly too! If you want to get in a little practice or just want to be a spectator, these unique and colorful fields are attracting all types of fans."Being able to play here makes me feel like I can learn from my own skills with other peoples and different types of levels they have," Explained HTX Sports Creek soccer manager, Kathy Lovell. "It is great to have downtown and east downtown and all the different type of neighborhoods in this area that I can go to afterwards as well."The popular venue is not only made for soccer. It also has beach volleyball courts.You can also rent the fields for birthday parties or corporate events. You can rent the soccer fields for $100 and the volleyball court for $40 an hour.Open 7 days a week, HTX Sports Creek is one of those hidden gems, EaDo residents can find in their own backyard.