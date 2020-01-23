abc13 plus eado

Blue soccer fields in EaDo are the only ones in the nation

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HTX Sports Creek in EaDo is the only place in the country with, believe it or not, blue soccer fields!

It's fun for all ages and pet friendly too! If you want to get in a little practice or just want to be a spectator, these unique and colorful fields are attracting all types of fans.

"Being able to play here makes me feel like I can learn from my own skills with other peoples and different types of levels they have," Explained HTX Sports Creek soccer manager, Kathy Lovell. "It is great to have downtown and east downtown and all the different type of neighborhoods in this area that I can go to afterwards as well."

The popular venue is not only made for soccer. It also has beach volleyball courts.

You can also rent the fields for birthday parties or corporate events. You can rent the soccer fields for $100 and the volleyball court for $40 an hour.

Open 7 days a week, HTX Sports Creek is one of those hidden gems, EaDo residents can find in their own backyard.

ABC13+ shines a spotlight on the stories that deserve to be told in communities all around our viewing area. For a full week, ABC13+ highlights positive stories about the people, places and events in a specific community.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Juan Beltran on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonentertainmentabc13 plus eadosoccerabc13 plussports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS EADO
Breakfast spot in EADO perfect for tacos on-the-go
EaDo restaurant names burger after ABC13's Marvin Zindler
EaDo has endless nightlife choices for all
How Star of Hope helped 110 homeless men get off streets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas A&M student may have coronavirus
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
CDC asks Bush Airport to post Coronavirus warning flyer
UTMB doctors in Galveston working on Coronavirus vaccine
HISD teacher accused of trading child porn through email
Man found guilty of killing ex-wife's new husband
State wants to prosecute teen as adult in Lamar HS killing
Show More
Cold temps Friday morning
6-year-old gets off school bus to find home up in flames
Listing for Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy is live!
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
More TOP STORIES News