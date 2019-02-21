HTX CYPRESS

Birthplace of Cypress, Texas rooted in its historic park

EMBED </>More Videos

Birthplace of Cypress, Texas rooted in its historic park

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
The story of Cypress, Texas' founding is one of movement and migration, and its rich history comes to life at Cypress Top Historic Park.

The 2.4-acre historic site invites visitors to step into the past, perusing the aisles of one of Cypress' first general stores, which also served as the town's first post office.

HTX PLUS FROM THE HEART OF YOUR COMMUNITY

You can also check out artifacts from one of the area's first saloons, the Humble service station, a barber shop, one-room apartment, and the home of E.F. Juergen, who is credited with bringing stability to Cypress in the 19th century as an entrepreneur and postmaster.

A state historical marker was dedicated at the park in 2013.

Historians believe humans settled in this northwest Harris County community as early as 7500 B.C., based on the discovery of prehistoric weapons at the Diamond Knoll site on Cypress Creek in 2012.


By the early historic era, Atakapa and Akokisa Indian tribes populated the region, but disappeared as German settlers moved into the area in the 1840s.

With the appearance of the first railroad north of Houston in July 1856, the area gained significance as a major commercial center.

Cypress Top Historic Park is located at 26026 Hempstead Highway. The park is open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk. For more on museum tours, visit the Harris County Pct. 3 website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshtx cypressHTXCypress
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HTX CYPRESS
Make your own artwork at this Cypress DIY social studio
Cypress coffee shop making big difference in Rwanda
Family owned pet boutique offers glamorous accessories
Couple quits full time job to chase their brewery dreams
More htx cypress
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Must-have guide to Rodeo Houston Parking and Transportation
Kinder HSPVA putting on Black History Month production
Yosemite's famous 'firefall' returns
Houston Zoo Camp Zoofari registration now open
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Gunman opens fire on group from roof, killing 2
Crime on METRO platforms up double digits in last year
Man says Gerald Goines falsely linked him to drug house
Virgin Mary appears on Rosenberg family's home
Man victim of tailgate theft a second time
Officer-involved shooting forces closure on Beechnut
Woman's case involving HPD raid officer dismissed
Lone Star College-Greenspoint given 'all clear' after lockdown
Show More
Man to be moved from final resting place due to mistake
HPD faces high-risk gamble with FBI investigation
Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from federal custody
Worker accused of $164K alcohol heist on New Year's Eve
Montrose artist upset over use of his mural
More News