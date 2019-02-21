Birthplace of Cypress, Texas rooted in its historic park

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --The story of Cypress, Texas' founding is one of movement and migration, and its rich history comes to life at Cypress Top Historic Park.
The 2.4-acre historic site invites visitors to step into the past, perusing the aisles of one of Cypress' first general stores, which also served as the town's first post office.
You can also check out artifacts from one of the area's first saloons, the Humble service station, a barber shop, one-room apartment, and the home of E.F. Juergen, who is credited with bringing stability to Cypress in the 19th century as an entrepreneur and postmaster.
A state historical marker was dedicated at the park in 2013.
Historians believe humans settled in this northwest Harris County community as early as 7500 B.C., based on the discovery of prehistoric weapons at the Diamond Knoll site on Cypress Creek in 2012.
By the early historic era, Atakapa and Akokisa Indian tribes populated the region, but disappeared as German settlers moved into the area in the 1840s.
With the appearance of the first railroad north of Houston in July 1856, the area gained significance as a major commercial center.
Cypress Top Historic Park is located at 26026 Hempstead Highway. The park is open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk. For more on museum tours, visit the Harris County Pct. 3 website.