Digital billboard campaign launched to find Evanegelys Colon and other missing children

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thursday morning, a month-long billboard campaign launched in the Humble area to raise awareness for missing and exploited children.One Houston-area child in particular is the focus of the campaign.Sixteen-year-old Evanegelys Colon was involved in an accident with a stolen car in April this year. After being admitted to the hospital, she was gone by the time her mother arrived. She has been missing since then.Clear Channel Outdoor Americas partnered with Evanegelys' family to help generate leads in the case of her disappearance. For one month, CCOA will broadcast a photo of Evanegelys on each of their billboards across Houston more than 1,200 per day.CCOA is carrying out the public service campaign at no cost as part of their partnership with Texas Center for the Missing and to raise awareness about local missing children in four major Texas cities: Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and El Paso.The campaign's purpose is to find Evanegelys and emphasize the need for the public to pay close attention to photographs of missing children, but also to remind parents and guardians of the importance of having high-quality photos of their children in case of an emergency.The billboard launch event, held at 10 a.m. Thursday, was sponsored by Clear Channel Outdoor, Texas Center for the Missing and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.Another partner in the effort is iHeart Media, which will broadcast public service announcements about the case on area radio stations.