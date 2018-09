Check out this traffic sign that has everybody talking in Arizona.Beyoncé and Jay-Z are bringing their sold out "On the Run Tour II" to the city of Glendale Wednesday night.The Arizona Department of Transportation's is preparing drivers with this witty highway sign that says "Crazy in love with drivers who use turn signals." It's a reference to the couples massive hit "Crazy in love."ADOT says it's all about keeping freeways safe in creative ways.