HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, July 12
French Fry Day: Free Medium Fries
McDonalds with UberEats order
All day while supplies last
Beats & Eats
Midtown Park
6:30 p.m.
Friday Family Movie Night
The Square at Memorial City
8 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Free Movie Night
Sugarland Town Square
8:30 p.m.
Teacher Appreciation Event
Walmart
12:30 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.
Artist Talk & Reception
2101 Winter St.
2 p.m.
Farmer's Market
1225 W Grand Pkwy S
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Get Fit in Midtown
Midtown Park
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Mommy and Me Yoga
The Square at Memorial City
9 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
Sunday, July 14
Second Sunday Revival
Market Square Park
11 a.m.
Best FREE things to do in Houston this weekend from movie night to yoga
FREE STUFF FRIDAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News