Best FREE things to do in Houston this weekend from movie night to yoga

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, July 12

French Fry Day: Free Medium Fries
McDonalds with UberEats order
All day while supplies last

Beats & Eats
Midtown Park
6:30 p.m.

Friday Family Movie Night
The Square at Memorial City
8 p.m.

Saturday, July 13
Free Movie Night
Sugarland Town Square
8:30 p.m.

Teacher Appreciation Event
Walmart
12:30 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Artist Talk & Reception
2101 Winter St.
2 p.m.

Farmer's Market
1225 W Grand Pkwy S
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Get Fit in Midtown
Midtown Park
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Mommy and Me Yoga
The Square at Memorial City
9 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Sunday, July 14

Second Sunday Revival
Market Square Park
11 a.m.
