Where to find the largest Easter egg hunt in Texas and more family friendly events

If you're looking for fun and exciting ways to spend this Easter weekend, we've got you covered with a list of kid-friendly activities.
Kemah Boardwalk is celebrating the next three days with Easter bunny photos, kids' corner activities, a Peeps eating contest and of course, a big Easter egg hunt on Sunday the 21st at 1 p.m.
Blessington Farms in Simonton is hosting an Easter egg-stravaganza on Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $20, but children 24 months and under get in for free. The egg hunt is an additional $3 per child.
Head to Pleasure Pier for an Easter celebration with a special movie screening of 'Hop' and of course, a golden egg hunt on Sunday. All day events run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hunts are every hour between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. This is a free event open to the public.
St. Stephen's Methodist Church is hosting a family Easter celebration on Saturday from 4:40 p.m. to 7 p.m at Oak Forest Park! There will be more than 2,000 eggs as well as 25 golden egg surprises. Following the hunt there will be a cookout with hot dogs and burgers for the entire family. Crafts, games and more will be available too.
The west Houston community is invited out to The Source Houston on Sunday for a full day of fun. Beginning at 10:30 a.m is the Easter egg hunt with thousands of eggs waiting to be found, plus refreshments and a chance to take photos with the Easter bunny. Following service, there will be a luncheon with games and fun for all ages, including a rock wall and train rides.
In Humble, you can check out the Easter Festival and Expo at the Lighthouse Church on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. for what's being called the largest Easter egg hunt in Texas with more than 51,000 eggs, live music, and a petting zoo!
