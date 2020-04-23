community strong

'We're out there working for them': City of Bellaire's Public Safety Parade

BELLAIRE (KTRK) -- The streets of Bellaire have been filled with sirens and cheers this week, as the city hosts a daily parade consisting of fire trucks, police vehicles, recycling trucks and more.

"Our City Sightings Public Safety Staff Parade is a way for us to say 'thank you' to our community," said Cheryl Bright with the City of Bellaire. "It was an idea that was given to us by one of our residents."

The parade has taken place in a different section of Bellaire each day this week from 11am to 1pm. They're covering every section of the city, with the daily route determined by their solid waste collection schedule.

"This lets them know that we're out there working for them and that we appreciate them staying home," says Onesimo Lopez, Bellaire's assistant police chief.

But residents say these parades give them a chance to thank first responders and public works employees.

"It was really awesome that they could come through our community so we could celebrate them and honor them," said resident Aimee Langley.

Bellaire residents of all ages are enjoying the parade. Children and adults held signs, cheered and waved along the route.

"It's a great feeling," said Lopez. "It means a lot to us."

Friday is the final day of these parades. Visit BellaireTX.gov for more information.
