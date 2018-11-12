An iconic Houston landmark has been immortalized for all to see.The Houston Museum of Natural Science's new 'Trains Over Texas' exhibit features the terrain and landmarks of Texas, including Houston's 'Be Someone' sign on I-45.Trains in the exhibit will travel across monuments like Enchanted Rock, Pedernales Falls, The Balcones Escarpment and Big Bend National Park. In addition to those destinations, the trains will also stop in Houston, Galveston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Fort Worth along the way.The train exhibit is the size of a tennis court, making it the largest indoor "O" scale model railroad in Texas.'Trains Over Texas' is free with admission to the museum.