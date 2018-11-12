COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Be Someone' sign showcased at Houston Museum of Natural Science exhibit

EMBED </>More Videos

The 'Trains Over Texas' exhibit shows many state landmarks including this Houston staple.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An iconic Houston landmark has been immortalized for all to see.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science's new 'Trains Over Texas' exhibit features the terrain and landmarks of Texas, including Houston's 'Be Someone' sign on I-45.

RELATED: 'Be Someone' artist speaks about famous statement

Trains in the exhibit will travel across monuments like Enchanted Rock, Pedernales Falls, The Balcones Escarpment and Big Bend National Park. In addition to those destinations, the trains will also stop in Houston, Galveston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Fort Worth along the way.

RELATED: Houston man gets 'Be Someone' tattoo across his head

The train exhibit is the size of a tennis court, making it the largest indoor "O" scale model railroad in Texas.

'Trains Over Texas' is free with admission to the museum.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmuseum exhibitmuseumsgraffititrainstexasHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The dreaded DPS trips may soon get better at this Houston Mega Center
AIDS Foundation Houston in need of donations for holidays
Houston Veterans Parade marches through Downtown Houston
Houston civil rights activist Ovide Duncantell laid to rest
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
One Minute Weather: First freeze of the season this week
Mustang driver loses control, slams into Washington Ave. bar
Local firefighters head west to help with California wildfires
Astros slugger spotted at Starbucks following knee surgery
Mom charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag
Mandatory water restrictions begin today for Galveston
Lawmaker files bill to end Daylight Saving Time in Texas
Show More
Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston
George Lopez faces battery charge over 'MAGA' confrontation
Houston congressman accepts Pete Davidson's apology on SNL
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performance
Missing grandfather found dismembered in neighbor's home
More News