Community & Events

Baytown police officers have jam session with young boy: Video

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Every parent knows it's hard to keep kids entertained during the summer, and this weekend one grandmother found out children will get into anything.

Pam's granddaughters found an old pair of handcuffs in her house on Saturday, and the youngest granddaughter put the cuffs on her and her older sister.

They quickly found out there was no key, and even Baytown Police couldn't get them off.

So, the family called in the fire department and first responders broke out the power tools.

It was a scary moment for the whole family, and the girls' younger brother started chatting with officers, sharing he loved to play the keyboard.

Well yesterday, Baytown police returned to the house for a jam session.

The officers bought a new keyboard for the young boy, and even taught him to play the guitar.

Baytown Police joked on Facebook this could be the start of a great band.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbaytownpolice officermust see video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect facing new charge in 4-year-old's death
Galveston officers seen leading handcuffed man with rope
ABC13 Evening News for August 5, 2019
Jury deliberates in murder trial of David Temple
Teen left paralyzed after major crash makes amazing recovery
Man released on bond charged with murdering wife
Trump calls for Red Flag Law, could lead to temporary gun seizure  
Show More
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
Gov. Abbott calls for improved mental health treatment in Texas
Why these crates will give you a traffic headache on I-45
Family's wait ends when nephew identified among El Paso victims
Elderly woman happily celebrates 90th birthday handcuffed
More TOP STORIES News