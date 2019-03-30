Bayou City Art Festival features art from around the world

Memorial Park is transforming into an art lover's paradise this weekend. The Bayou City Art Festival will spotlight 300 artists from around the world, featuring everything from paintings to jewelry and activities for children.
"One of the things that I really think is the coolest part of the festival is the Children's Creative Zone," said Roger Bare, Executive Director of the Art Colony Association. "Every kid who comes into the Creative Zone can create something to take home with them that they've made."
The three-day event also includes live music, entertainment and food trucks.
ABC13 & You caught up with two Houston painters, Lauren Luna and Cho Okoli, before the big event.
The Bayou City Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Sunday, March 31. For tickets, visit ArtColonyAssocation.org.
