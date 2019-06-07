Community & Events

Bands on the Sand returns to Moody Gardens this weekend

Are you searching for the perfect summer activity? Moody Gardens is bringing back Bands on the Sand this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, participants will be able to enjoy concerts and fireworks from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The concerts will feature local bands ranging from R&B, rock, country and blues.

Families will be able to rock out as they float in the lazy river or hang out on the Island's only white sand beach.

Local band A Sure Thing will kick off this year's concert series Friday, June 7 and the Chromatics will play Saturday, June 8. Admission is $15 and children three and younger get in for free.
