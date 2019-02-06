COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Backstreet Boys stopping in Houston on 'DNA World Tour'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Backstreet Boys are back (alright) and they're coming to Houston!

The Backstreet Boys are going on tour for their biggest show in 18 years, and they're making a stop at the Toyota Center.


The tour will start on May 11, 2019, and the boys will perform all over North America and Europe, landing in Houston on Saturday August 31st.

Tickets went on sale on Nov. 14 on LiveNation.com.

Every ticket purchased to the North American tour will include a copy of their album "DNA," which was released on Jan. 25.

That album has since topped the Billboard 200 chart, giving the Backstreet Boys its first No. 1 album in nearly 20 years on Billboard.

More information about tickets and ticket bundling can be found on Ticketmaster's website.

For the new album, each member "analyzed their individual DNA profiles to see what crucial element each member represents in the group's DNA," a news release said.



"That's what I love about this album," adds band-member Kevin Richardson. "We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It's our DNA. We're really proud of that."
