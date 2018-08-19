Back to school events happening around Houston today

COMMUNITY & EVENTS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Kids in more districts are starting their new year Monday morning. To get them ready, a few organizations are hosting free back to school events.

My Salon Suite
The salon will offer free haircuts for elementary age children. They will also provide healthy snacks and face painting for kids. The event is first come first served.
Bellaire and Stella Link
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Paul Wall Back to School Drive
Free Backpacks and school supplies
Preston Street
1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Wanda Adams Back to School Event
Free uniforms, backpacks and free haircuts
Fiesta Mart on Kirby Drive
3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Heroes Against Harvey
MacGregor Park
2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
