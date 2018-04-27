IRONMAN

Athletes to ride fat tire bikes during Ironman competition

EMBED </>More Videos

Guys riding fat tire bikes for Woodlands Ironman (KTRK)

By
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
As if an Ironman competition isn't challenging enough, three athletes are taking on an additional challenge. They'll ride what's called fat bikes or fat tire bikes.

The bikes weigh about 35 pounds, which is more than twice the typical road bike, and they aren't exactly ergonomic or aerodynamic.

Kevin Emge from Iowa did it last year, and inspired two more young athletes to follow in his tire tracks.

"It's part of the journey, part of the fun. I have this bike, these guys, the slowest of anyone here," Emge said.

"When we saw Kevin do it we were inspired to try it ourselves so we're seeing how we can do. It will give us an extra challenge," Mike Villanueva, an athlete from Bellaire said.

"A lot of people will say, 'you guys are crazy.' Yeah, we've gotten some strange looks. It's all in good fun," Minh Tran, another athlete from Bellaire said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsironmancompetitionbike raceThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IRONMAN
Road signs hacked to call cyclists 'idiots on bikes'
$325K suit worn in first 'Iron Man' film goes missing
Ironman athletes put training on hold to help Harvey victims
Drivers beware of Ironman road closures in The Woodlands
More ironman
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News