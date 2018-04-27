Athletes to ride fat tire bikes during Ironman competition

As if an Ironman competition isn't challenging enough, three athletes are taking on an additional challenge. They'll ride what's called fat bikes or fat tire bikes.The bikes weigh about 35 pounds, which is more than twice the typical road bike, and they aren't exactly ergonomic or aerodynamic.Kevin Emge from Iowa did it last year, and inspired two more young athletes to follow in his tire tracks."It's part of the journey, part of the fun. I have this bike, these guys, the slowest of anyone here," Emge said."When we saw Kevin do it we were inspired to try it ourselves so we're seeing how we can do. It will give us an extra challenge," Mike Villanueva, an athlete from Bellaire said."A lot of people will say, 'you guys are crazy.' Yeah, we've gotten some strange looks. It's all in good fun," Minh Tran, another athlete from Bellaire said.