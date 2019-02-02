COMMUNITY & EVENTS

AstroWorld memorabilia auction opens to public

The Six Flags AstroWorld theme park closed its doors to the public on October 30, 2005. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston rapper Travis Scott made his love for all things AstroWorld known with the title of his last album and ensuing tour.

But if you ever wanted to own a piece of the iconic amusement park, now is your chance.

SITE Auction Services is holding an AstroWorld collectibles auction that is open to the public.

Bidding is now open and will conclude Feb. 23.

Items include AstroWorld signage, memorabilia and park fixtures. Interested buyers can view the inventory, register and place their bids on the auction website.

