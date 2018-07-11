SPORTS

Astroturf from NRG donated to Pasadena elementary school

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
NRG Stadium donated a piece of history to a very deserving elementary school this week.

Astroturf from the stadium was donated to the Freeman Elementary School in Pasadena.

Two rolls of the famous Astroturf weighing over six tons now lies under some historically old trees as part of their playground renovation project. The trees made it difficult for new grass to grow, leaving dirt everywhere.

High schools and colleges used this turf when playing at NRG Stadium.



The turf from NRG was being stored at the Astrodome until Principal Mike Van Loenen noticed it on a newscast. He then reached out to Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and Harris County Commissioner Jack Morman, who worked out the donation for to the school receiving 6,000 square feet of turf.


The PISD Maintenance Department and Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ECLA) Youth Gathering volunteers helped install the turf.
