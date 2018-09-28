COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Anita Hill set to speak in Houston today

EMBED </>More Videos

Anita Hill set to speak at Marriott Marquis in Houston today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The woman at the center of the Clarence Thomas confirmation scandal in 1991 will share her story on Friday.

Hill is giving a lecture called "The Past, Present and Future of the Me Too Movement" at the Marriott Marquis at 9 a.m.

Her event is a part of the Grace Hopper Celebration, which is known as the world's largest annual gathering of women technologists presented by AnitaB.org.

The summit will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, but Hill's session at the Marriott Marquis will focus on her first-hand experience speaking truth to power and combating sexual harassment in the workplace.
