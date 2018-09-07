COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Amazon's new high-tech fulfillment center is officially open in north Harris County

Amazon's new high-tech fulfillment center is officially open.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a big day in Houston with the grand opening of Amazon's fulfillment center.

The facility is more than a year old, but its just now holding its grand opening due to Hurricane Harvey.

The storm hit just as the Amazon center was planning its huge opening last year.

The center is the size of 14 football fields and provides jobs for 1500 people.

There are nine facilities similar to this one in Texas, including one in Katy.

Friday morning, Governor Greg Abbott was helping kick off the grand opening.

In 2017, Amazon created 4,500 jobs in Harris County and invested $450 million.
