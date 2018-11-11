COMMUNITY & EVENTS

AIDS Foundation Houston is in need of donations to stock shelves

The AIDS Foundation Houston is looking for help to feed the sick and the homeless.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's the time of year when people are often most in need, and the AIDS Foundation Houston is looking for help to feed the sick and the homeless.

The foundation's Stone Soup Pantry is badly in need of non-perishable food donations.

The charity, whose focus is on assisting the local H.I.V. positive community, provides free food to those who often have to choose between paying for medicine of feeding themselves.

"The quality of the food you eat matters," said Nikae Blue. "It impacts your health especially if you're a person living with H.I.V. Food is life-sustaining."

The group estimates there are roughly 25,000 people living with the illness in the Houston area.

They're looking for donations of cereal, canned vegetables and oatmeal, along with other foods that have long shelf lives.

You can help by delivering donations to the organization's offices at 6260 Westpark Drive, Suite 100. They're available Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All items should have tops that clients can open without can openers.

You may also make a monetary donation to AIDS Foundation Houston.
