Adults-only Easter egg hunt returns to Lake Jackson

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's Easter like you've never seen it before: eggs not filled with candy, but tickets for everything from giant TVs to laptops, and it's just for adults.

This Thursday, April 18, Lake Jackson will be hosting the adult flashlight egg scramble.

During last year's event, nearly a thousand grown men and women held the adults-only hunt on Thursday night, with a lot more than chocolate on the line.

According to the Lake Jackson website, there will be over 20,000 eggs for adults to collect filled with candy and prize coupons.

Gates at Lake Jackson open at 7:45 p.m., with the event beginning at 8:30 p.m.

For rules and more details, click here.
