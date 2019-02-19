Freeport's newest honorary officer is no stranger to fighting bad guys.Abigail Arias is 6 years old and fighting lung cancer. The Freeport Police Department has been supportive of Abigail in her fight against "the bad guys" inside of her.Surrounded by loved ones, Abigail was sworn in as Officer #758. Chief of Police Ray Garivey and Abigail shared a special dance at The HLSR Go Texan Committee Alvin/Pearland subcommittee's Boots and Bling Dinner Dance.Now, Abigail has been invited to the state capitol by House Speaker Dennis Bonnen for a special presentation on Feb. 25.The owner of the store Cop Stop, Rick Fernandez, has given Abigail a new uniform for the prestigious occasion.