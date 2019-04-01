Community & Events

Annual Equal Employment Opportunity Public File Report - 2019

Click here to download the KTRK-TV/ABC13 2019 EEO report.

To view the KTRK-TV Online Public Inspection File (OPIF) - please click here.
