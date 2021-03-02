abc13 plus lake jackson angleton

A special place: Tour downtown Lake Jackson

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can have so much fun in downtown Lake Jackson, as the area is full of locally-owned restaurants, shops, and more.

Greg Essington, a member of Blue Water Highway Band, is from Lake Jackson, and recently took ABC13's Chaz Miller around his hometown.

"This was a special place to grow up," said Essington. "There's a great community here."

In this extended version of their ABC13+ tour, Greg and Chaz visit Collins Music, Bodega, and The Local to discuss what makes Lake Jackson a special place to live, visit, and explore.
