A-Rush Gaming bringing indoor entertainment center to Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- A-Rush Gaming Lounge expects to open in June at 203 Century Square Blvd., Ste. 250, Sugar Land, co-owner Sean Roblen said. The esports gaming center will offer more than 300 video games for all ages, including Overwatch, Fortnite and Counterstrike, as well as virtual reality experiences. It will also have membership options and sell merchandise. www.facebook.com/arushgaming
