EMBED >More News Videos The 2018 Houston Pride Parade brings thousands to downtown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 went back into our archives and dug up video from the 1982 Gay Pride Pride in Houston.The 5th annual event was full of elaborate costumes and large floats.The parade was to help join the homosexual and heterosexual communities.The first gay pride parade in the U.S. was held in New York City on June 28, 1970.Today, pride parades are held annually in several cities across the world, and June has been named Gay Pride Month.