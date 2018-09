Forget 10Ks, 5Ks and fun runs, Houston will soon be home to a micro-marathon.The MidMain Micro-Marathon is a whopping 0.26-mile-long run that features rest stops with fried pickles and coffee.Runners over the age of 21 will also be offered a cold beer from Oasis Brewing Company.The entry fee is $25 and includes a special race shirt and car decal.The inaugural event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 30 near the Continental Club on South Main.