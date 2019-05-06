9 great summer camp options in Spring and Klein

SPRING, Texas -- Parents looking for summer activities for kids to enjoy in Spring and Klein can find a variety of camps for all ages, including half- and full-day schedules. Here is a non-comprehensive list of summer camps planned in the Spring and Klein area.Cypress Creek FACE holds a weeklong, half-day camp for violin, viola, cello and bass students in grades 6-8 in Klein ISD. The program includes sectionals, technique classes and orchestra rehearsals. The camp culminates with a student performance on Friday evening. Klein ISD 6th graders. 9 a.m.-noon. June 17-21. $125.Klein Cain High School,20201 Spring Cypress Road, Houston281-440-4850Klein ISD 7th and 8th graders.9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 15-19. $200.Klein Collins High School,20811 Ella Blvd., Spring281-440-4850Playhouse 1960 offers several summer camps in which each camper performs a role in a production, such as "Legally Blonde Jr.," "Frozen Jr." and "Seussical Jr." Each camp includes public performances at the end of the session. Ages 5 and up. Dates, cost TBD.6814 Gant Road, HoustonThe dance school offers ballet, tap, baton, circus acts and musical theater camps at its facility on Stuebner Airline Road. Each camp is one to three days in length. Ages vary. Dates and costs TBD. Information will be available in May.17315 Stuebner Airline Road, Spring281-379-4020Camp Hope offers full-day camps for children for one, two or three weeks. Each day centers around a Bible story with games, crafts, drama and small group time. K-7th grade. July 8-26. Cost TBD.Kinsmen Lutheran Church,12100 Champion Forest Drive, Houston281-444-3127, ext. 17Language Kids World helps children connect to culture through language fluency and fun with its immersion summer camps in Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, French and English. Ages 3-10. June-August. $239 per week.6540 FM 1960 W., Houston536 Sawdust Road, Spring281-565-1388The education center offers camps that include subjects such as cooking, art, music, fitness and science. Ages vary. Dates, costs TBD.106 Vintage Park Blvd., Ste. E.,Houston 832-559-8710Harris County Precinct 4 offers a Garden Explorers camp at Mercer Botanic Gardens, including topics such as "Butterflies and Bees," "World Traveler" and "Birds of a Feather." One-week camps are available throughout the month of June. Ages 6-11 (varies by camp). June 4-27. $30 (suggested donation).Mercer Botanic Gardens,22306 Aldine Westfield Road, Humble713-274-4160Children enrolled in the camp gain experience in gymnastics, tumbling and ninja training while participating in various classes and playing games. Campers also participate in outdoor activities, as well as swimming on Fridays, and spend time on the trampoline, tumble track and loose-foam pit. Age 3 and older. May 28-Aug. 16. $28-$38 (per day), $152 (per week).1230 Ulrich Road, Tomball281-255-9997Participants work with different art mediums to explore the world of superheroes inspired by the museum's summer exhibition, "My Hero! Contemporary Art and Superhero Action." Ages 8-18. June-July. $140-$175.6815 Cypresswood Drive, Spring281-376-6322