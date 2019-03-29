Community & Events

9 celebrities you may not know spent time in Sugar Land, Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

These superstars called Sugar Land, Texas home.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land, Texas isn't just a great place to live. Apparently, it's a great place to grow talent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonsugar landcelebrityhtxhtx sugar land
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Another drug case tied to officer in botched raid dismissed
Disturbing details in 8-year-old's 'torture murder': Documents
UH and Kentucky clash with Elite Eight on the line
Celebrate UH's Sweet 16 trip at these bars and restaurants
Family of man beaten to death seeks help finding attacker
I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River closed 2 more months
Do not eat fish from ship channel or San Jacinto River: Officials
Show More
Massive clean-up operation continues in ship channel
Pearland Little League's decal honors school librarian
Papa John's driver shot to death minutes after pizza delivery
Action demanded after 1,100 dead dolphins wash up
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
More TOP STORIES News