81-year-old Alvin resident has unforgettable quarantine birthday

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Many people across the world haven't been able to celebrate milestones like birthdays or graduations with friends and family due to the pandemic.But one woman in Alvin said she celebrated her best birthday in decades, and it was all thanks to a special surprise organized by her loved ones.What was the surprise? A full-blown car parade in honor of turning 81."She thought she was just going to have a few gifts and cake, so we thought we would arrange it and have some of our friends and family come in," said her daughter Darlene McLaren.Claudette McLaren said she wasn't expecting anything at all."I said, 'Well what are we sitting here for?' But I'm happy I did sit here."Friends and family drove down her neighborhood holding 'Happy Birthday' signs and honked as she waved in excitement."It was the best birthday party I had in 81 years," said Claudette.