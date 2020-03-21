community strong

81-year-old Alvin resident has unforgettable quarantine birthday

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Many people across the world haven't been able to celebrate milestones like birthdays or graduations with friends and family due to the pandemic.

But one woman in Alvin said she celebrated her best birthday in decades, and it was all thanks to a special surprise organized by her loved ones.

What was the surprise? A full-blown car parade in honor of turning 81.

"She thought she was just going to have a few gifts and cake, so we thought we would arrange it and have some of our friends and family come in," said her daughter Darlene McLaren.

Claudette McLaren said she wasn't expecting anything at all.

"I said, 'Well what are we sitting here for?' But I'm happy I did sit here."

Friends and family drove down her neighborhood holding 'Happy Birthday' signs and honked as she waved in excitement.

"It was the best birthday party I had in 81 years," said Claudette.

READ ALSO: Pearland teens spread smiles through non-profit Drive-By Heroes
EMBED More News Videos

These Pearland teens are real-life superheroes, spreading smiles to children with surprise birthday and cheer-up visits! 🦸



Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsalvinelderly womanbirthdaycommunity strongelderlycoronavirusfamilypandemicgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Houston Restaurant Weeks returns!
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
LGBTQ community steps up to help Pearl Bar survive
Lucille's hosting pop-up patio series for struggling bars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston now issuing $250 fine to mask order violators
What to know about HISD's reopening plans and timeline
Teens drown after jumping into river trying to save 5-year-old
Officials respond to report that TX isn't counting all tests
Marine from Cypress feared dead after training accident
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
Mother of 3 shot and killed in home invasion
Show More
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday
What could learning be like during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Houston Food Bank needs volunteers at new warehouse on north side
Man with dementia found dead at METRO bus stop
Thousands of contact tracing cases tossed over testing delays
More TOP STORIES News