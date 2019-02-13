COMMUNITY & EVENTS

8-year-old awarded for saving her dad's life after random shooting

8-year-old girl awarded for saving dad's life after he was shot while driving.

AUBURN, California --
A third grader in California is being recognized for her courage in the face of a terrifying scenario.

On Jan. 15, 8-year-old Isabell Pierce was riding in the car with her father when suddenly they heard a loud sound.

Someone had shot the driver's side window and the bullet struck Isabell's dad in the chest.

Isabell reacted quickly by taking a sweat band that was inside the car and using it to apply pressure to her father's bleeding wound until he safely arrived at a nearby fire department.
