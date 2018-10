6 Día de los Muertos events happening in Houston

Many Houston business are gearing up to celebrate the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead on Nov. 1.To help with the fun, Eyewitness News has a list of some of the Dia de los Muertos festivities happening around Houston.Downtown HoustonThursday, Nov. 14 p.m. - 2 a.m.411 Westheimer Rd.Friday, Nov. 27 p.m. - 12 a.m.415 Barren Springs Dr.Thursday, Nov. 1-410 a.m. - 5 p.m.7599 AvenueSaturday, Nov. 312 p.m. - 7 p.m.14659 East FwyFriday, Nov. 24 p.m. - 7 p.m.Discovery GreenFriday, Nov. 26 p.m. - 10 p.m.